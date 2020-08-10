close
Mon Aug 10, 2020
August 10, 2020

Poster for Netflix movie starring Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson is out

Mon, Aug 10, 2020

Netflix will release "The Devil All the Time", a movie starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson,  on September 16. 

The poster for the  Antonio Campos directorial film was released on Monday.

Based on an award-winning novel, The Devil All the Time spans the decades between World War II and the Vietnam War.

According to Netflix, it is set against "a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted".

"In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family," read the official synopsis.

