Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger reveal the gender and name of their baby

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger revealed the gender and name of their little bundle of joy on Monday.

The couple became parents to an adorable baby girl, which they have named Lyla Maria.

Sharing the photo of the newest addition in the clan, the parents posted, "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt."

"We couldn't be happier and we feel extremely blessed! Love, Katherine and Chris," the note read.

Pratt, 41, went on to include two Bible verses in his caption. The first, Psalm 126:3, read, "The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy."

"Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward," read the second, Psalm 127:3-4. "Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate."

The baby's middle name is an ode to Schwarzenegger Pratt's Maria Shriver, who commented, "So happy for you Lyla Maria is so blessed to have you both as parents you are going to be a amazing mama you already are !!!"

Earlier, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the new mum’s brother Patrick confirmed the news and reassured fans that she along with her new baby are doing great.

“They're doing great - just got her a little gift,” said Patrick.