Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha release postponed for a year

Bollywood star Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer film Laal Singh Chaddha's release has been postponed till Christmas 2021.



Directed by Advait Chandan, the film was earlier scheduled to hit the cinema on December 25, 2020.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday, saying “NEW RELEASE DATE... #LaalSinghChaddha - starring #AamirKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan - will now release on #Christmas2021... Costars #MonaSingh... Directed by Advait Chandan... Produced by #AamirKhan, #KiranRao and #Viacom18Studios.”

The film is remake of 1994 Hollywood drama Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks.

According to Indian media, the release has been delayed as the shooting for the last leg of the film was scheduled in Ladakh, however, it got cancelled due to India-China clash.

Now the team and crew of Laal Singh Chaddha will travel to Turkey for its shooting.