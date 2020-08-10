Alia Bhatt once again turns off comments on social media after 'Sadak 2' poster release

Alia Bhatt once again turns off comments on Twitter, Instagram as she drops Sadak 2 new posters

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Monday announced that the trailer of her upcoming film Sadak 2 will be released on Tuesday.



The Gully Boy actress turned to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously and dropped new posters of Sadak 2, also featuring her sister Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. She wrote, “#Sadak2 Trailer out tomorrow. Stay tuned!.”

Alia once again turned off comments on her social media posts as she shared the posters.

Previously, Alia Bhatt was trolled by netizens on social media after she turned off comments on her Twitter post where she announced the release date of film Sadak 2.

Alia Bhatt along with filmmaker Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, had received massive backlash over nepotism ever since death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 will release on August 28, 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.