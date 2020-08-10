Kangana Ranaut slams Ayushmann Khurrana for supporting Rhea Chakraborty

Kamal Khan alleged that Ayushmann was supporting Rhea because he wants to survive in Bollywood

Outspoken Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut slammed actor Ayushmann Khurrana and called him ‘Chaploos outsiders’ for supporting Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.



Commenting on Kamal R Khan’s tweet, the team Kangana replied “Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity.”

“Nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them .. –KR.”

Earlier, Kamal Khan in his tweet alleged that Ayushmann was supporting Rhea and star kids because he wants to survive in Bollywood and he is the artist of Yash Raj Films. Also, Sushant Singh was his competitor, he further said.

He tweeted, “Ayushman Khurana is supporting #RheaChakraborty and nepo kids for 3 reasons! 1) He has to survive in the Bollywood. 2) He is the artist of #YRF. 3) Sushant Singh was his competitor!”

Kamal went on to say “Don’t worry khurana. Your films will also come n public will give you perfect reply. All the best.”

Ayushman drew criticism after he dropped a broken heart emoji on Rhea’s post who is being probed on charges of abetment to suicide in her rumoured boyfriend Sushant’s death case.