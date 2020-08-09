Locals shave head, blacken face of man who allegedly travelled to meet woman in Chunian

Residents accused the young man for travelling to Chahar in order to meet a girl who resided in the village. The News/Files

CHUNIAN: A young man was forcefully shaved bald and his face blackened by locals in the district's Chahar village for allegedly travelling to meet a woman in the neighbourhood, reports on Sunday indicated.

Residents accused the young man for travelling to Chahar in order to meet a girl who resided in the village. They said that was why locals caught him, shaved his head, and blackened his face.

However, police refused to register a first information report (FIR) or book anyone, saying they would only take action if there was a complaint.