Sun Aug 09, 2020
August 9, 2020

Locals shave head, blacken face of man who allegedly travelled to meet woman in Chunian

Sun, Aug 09, 2020
Residents accused the young man for travelling to Chahar in order to meet a girl who resided in the village. The News/Files

CHUNIAN: A young man was forcefully shaved bald and his face blackened by locals in the district's Chahar village for allegedly travelling to meet a woman in the neighbourhood, reports on Sunday indicated.

Residents accused the young man for travelling to Chahar in order to meet a girl who resided in the village. They said that was why locals caught him, shaved his head, and blackened his face.

However, police refused to register a first information report (FIR) or book anyone, saying they would only take action if there was a complaint.

