Raveena Tandon says she never had any ‘affair’ with heroes for role in films

Indian actress Raveena Tandon, who ruled the industry in 90s, recently opened up about the monopoly and her experience in the Bollywood.



In an interview recently, the Dulhe Raja actress said there were a lot of things going on in the Bollywood when she started her career.

“I never compromised or slept around with heroes or having affairs for role in the Bollywood,” she said.

The actress further revealed that she was considered arrogant in the industry for not giving the heroes what they demanded her to do.

“Neither I was part of any camp nor was supported by any godfather in Bollywood,” she further added.

Before this interview, shortly after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Raveena had disclosed that camps do exist in the Bollywood.

In a series of tweets, the Dilwale actress had said that “‘mean girl’ gang of the industry. Camps do exist. Made fun of, bn removed from films by Heroes, their girlfriends, Journo chamchas & their career destroying fake media stories. Sometimes careers are destroyed. U struggle to keep afloat. fight back Some survive Some Dont.#oldwoundsrevisited.”

“When you speak the truth, you are branded a liar, Mad, psychotic. Chamcha journos write pages & pages destroying all the hard work that you might have done. Even though born in the industry, grateful for all it has given me, but dirty politics played by some can leave a sour taste,” Raveena said.



