Cardi B urges Americans to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming elections

Within Election week just around the corner, Cardi B has been endorsing Joe Biden’s presidential campaign with a drive matching her sassy charisma. With her massive social media presence in toe, the rapper has been working to get Biden in the office as Trump’s four-year reign comes under the scope for a reelection bid.

Although Cardi B has been a longtime fan of Bernie Sanders, she has chosen to endorse Biden.

In one of her endorsement posts the rapper said, “It’s either we go with Joe Biden or Donald Trump. I’d rather go with Joe Biden." One of the biggest reasons Cardi has been promoting his ideology is because Biden reportedly understands the American people and does not douse them with “fake promises.”

In another one of her posts, Cardi aimed to reach out to those who have preferred not to vote this year since their preferred nominees are out of the race. Cardi claimed, “I feel like it’s selfish,” Cardi said. “I felt like a lot of people did love Bernie Sanders… the new generation, they love Bernie Sanders but [the] [expletive] don’t like to vote. So, now it’s like, ‘We [didn’t] get what we wanted so [we’re] just not gonna vote at all.'”

“Well, you had the chance to vote. I was a little bit sad. I was pissed off when [Sanders] didn’t win but it is what it is.” It was Sanders endorsement towards Biden that swayed her heart in this decision ultimately.

“I just want something new. Even if Trump wins again it’s still gonna be something new because he’s very unpredictable. It’s always some new shit with this [expletive]. I just want to experience something new with someone different."