'Meghan Markle hit the ground running while trying to adjust in the royal family'

Princess Diana's biographer came forth expressing his opinion on Meghan Markle's time in the royal family.

Andrew Morton, best known for the Diana biography Diana: Her True Story, officially stated his stance on Megxit and the royals book Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

"She's been frustrated by the fact that she's not been able to give her side of the story," Morton said in the new Channel 5 documentary, Harry and Meghan: The New Revelations.

"All kinds of stories have come out about her, and she's not been able to answer back, and it's something she's found immensely frustrating," he added.

The biographer added that he feels bad for the Duchess of Sussex who tried the best to adjust in the royal family and do what's best.

"I feel for this poor girl, I mean, she came into this country, parachuted in," he said in the documentary.

"She's marrying into a very difficult family, that everybody finds difficult to come into. And she's someone who didn't know an awful lot about British history, British culture and as she said herself 'she's gonna hit the ground running. And she hit the ground running, but she found she came up against a brick wall," Morton concluded.