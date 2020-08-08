Ariana Grande gives rare glimpse into relationship with Dalton Gomez on his birthday

Ariana Grande has doubled the bliss of her boyfriend Dalton Gomez on his big day as she expressed her love for him on Instagram.

Celebrating Gomez's birthday, the pop star gave the biggest look yet into their quiet and thriving relationship on Friday.

Sharing a gallery of videos with her boyfriend, the singer wrote: "hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u." She included a joke mashup at the end of what their potential children could look like.

Gomez and Grande were first seen together in February 2020, although he wasn't identified until news of them dating broke in late March.



The singer first confirmed their relationship publicly in her "Stuck With U" music video. Her birthday tribute to Gomez is the most explicit she's been about their relationship.



It was previously reported that the two were quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic.