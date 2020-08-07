Mehwish Hayat says somebody is trying to impersonate her on TikTok

Mehwish Hayat on Thursday said a 'fake TikTok account' is trying to impersonate her.The film star asked her fans to report the fake TikTok account.

Taking to Instagram, the "Punjab Nahi Jaun Ge" actress shared a screenshot of the TikTok account which had over 127k followers.

"Friends please report this fake TikTok account trying to impersonate me," she wrote to her Instagram stories.



