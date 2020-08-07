Ellen Pompeo reveals she made her ‘choices’ and does not regret ‘profiting’ from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Not many have agreed with Ellen Pompeo’s decision to stick with Grey’s Anatomy for over 16 seasons; however the actress claims she had her own personal reasons and thus is not at all dissatisfied from the profit she made because of it.

Talking about the show on Jemele Hill Is Unbothered podcast, Ellen revealed her reasons for staying on the show for as long as she could. She claimed that the only reason she found compelling enough after all these years was money.

Ellen said, "You know, I made choices to stay on the show. For me, personally, healthy home life was more important than career. I didn't grow up with a particularly happy childhood. So the idea that I have this great husband and these three beautiful children [and] a happy home life was really something I needed to complete, to close the hole in my heart."

Ellen knew deep down that if she stayed on the project, it might provide her with fruitful rewards year-in and year-out. She said if she had opted for other less-assured endeavors, she might have come out with a lot of experience under her belt but with less promising finances than what Grey’s Anatomy offered.

She was quoted saying, "I made a decision to make money, and not chase creative acting roles. I didn't start Grey's until I was 33, and then I started having kids at 40," she said. "If I started the show when I was younger, [like] 25, I probably would have dipped out when I was 31, 32, [when] my six-year contract was up, but my age had a lot to do with it."

Ellen knew that by 40, every female actress suffers a financial pitfall, and thus she decided to stay put on the project because it assured her a lucrative end.

This is not the first time the actress has spoken out about her decision. During a past conversation with Taraji P. Henson for Variety magazine in 2019, Ellen claimed that she chose to stay on despite some toxicity on set.

"The first 10 years we had serious culture issues, very bad behavior, really toxic work environment. But once I started having kids, it became no longer about me. I need to provide for my family.” However, "At 40 years old, where am I ever going to get this kind of money? I need to take care of my kids."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ellen earns over $575,000 per episode, which is roughly $20 million a year. Alongside that, she also earned a producing fee from Station 19. All in all, these pockets of income have made her the highest-paid actress on prime time television.