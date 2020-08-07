Reese Witherspoon starts viral 2020 Instagram challenge

Reese Witherspoon has started a viral meme challenge on Instagram which some people are calling "Reese Witherspoon Challenge".

The trend features a collage of pictures of different characters a celebrity has played over the years matching a different month in 2020.

Many celebrities joined in after Reese Witherspoon shared the 2020 calendar featuring her pictures.

Charlize Therone chimed in by doing the same. The "Old Guard" actress shared a collage of her photos in which pictures in July, August and September remained unchanged.

"I feel you on 2020 #girl," the actress captioned her Instagram post.