Fans believe Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s business empire could erode after Trump support claims go viral

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have always been one of the most beloved yet most hated reality TV show couple; however, in recent weeks they have begun to face an enormous amount of backlash for their alleged affiliation with Trump.

During a presidential conference, Trump was asked about the claims of him funding Kanye's election bid. However, Trump promptly shut those claims down by saying, "No, not at all. Other than I get along with him very well. I like him.”

Trump added, “I like his wife. His wife recommended certain people — as you know, including Alice Johnson who’s a remarkable woman — but his wife recommended certain people to get out of prison.” However, he still believes Kim has “got a good heart, very good heart. And I like Kanye very much".

However, Trump’s endorsement for the Kardashian-West ended up causing more drama than anything. With news of Kanye being helped out by Republicans coming forward, fans threatened to boycott the rapper’s apparel line. “If Kanye's wife Km really cared, she'd stop this but I guess she's looking at it as any press is better than no press instead. So I've made the decision to not have anything to do w/any Kardashian or West products EVER. Kim is too stupid to realize Trump uses ppl & spits them out.”

Other fans also came out with threats of their own, saying, “If you are the reason Trump gets another 4 years, I hope people would boycott your products for the rest of your life. Kim's too... since she actually retweeted your presidential announcement, clearly being complicit in your [expletive]”.



