NCC to discuss reopening of schools, businesses today

NCOC representatives will brief PM Imran regarding current COVID-19 situation in Pakistan. Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Thursday to decide on the reopening of businesses, schools and other sectors after they were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The National Command and Operations Centre representatives will brief the NCC regarding the COVID-19 situation in the country.

In today’s session, the representatives from all four provinces will be present and provide their input.

‘Consultation underway on reopening’

Earlier this week, Federal Minister of Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar said that the federal government has started consultations with provinces over reopening marriage halls, the tourism sector, restaurants, parks etc.

The government had prepared the Negative List, in which those businesses were included that were not allowed to operate during the coronavirus lockdown.

In his tweet, the minister pointed out that the Centre has started consultations with provinces on "review and possible revision of sectors (subject to SOPs) on Negative List".

"Started consultations at NCOC [National Command Operation Center] with provinces on review and possible revision of sectors (subject to SOPs) on Negative List of opening up. These include tourism, restaurants, marriage halls, parks etc," Azhar said.

Azhar had said that once the provinces had finalised their recommendations, it would be referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who will make the final decision.