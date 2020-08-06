FC soldier embraces martyrdom, 2 wounded in firing from across Afghan border

Pakistani soldiers stand guard near the Afghan border in Ghulam Khan, a village in North Waziristan. — AFP

A soldier of the Frontier Corps was martyred and two got injured, after heavy mortar and weapons firing, from across the border with Afghanistan, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the incident occurred at the border in the Bin Shahi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lower Dir district.

In May, six security personnel were martyred when an FC reconnaissance vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) during a routine patrol in Buleda district of Balochistan near the Pakistan-Iran border. An officer was among the martyrs.