18-year-old girl martyred in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops resorted to another unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday martyring an 18-year-old girl, resident of Fatehpur, while six others were injured.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian troops targeted the civil population along the LoC in the Hot Spring Sector.

“An 18 years old girl, resident of Fatehpur village embraced shahadat while six innocent people including two women and two girls got injured in Fatehpur and Tahi villages,” the military’s media wing said.

It added, “Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and targeted those posts which initiated fire.”

Indian troops have committed 1,877 ceasefire violations this year so far in which 15 innocent civilians, including six women and five children, have embraced martyrdom. The unprovoked firing had injured 144 people including 46 women and 37 children, ISPR said.