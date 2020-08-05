Madhuri Dixit remembers fun memories, marking 26 years of ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’

Madhuri Dixit remembers fun memories as she celebrates 26 years of film ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’

Indian actress Madhuri Dixit remembered fun memories as she celebrated 26 years of her film Hum Aapke Hain Koun, also featuring superstar Salman Khan.



Sharing throwback photos with the Dabangg actor, Madhuri wrote, “then & now! Can't believe it's been #26YearsOfHAHK.”

She went on to say “Remembering the fun memories & hard work of the incredible team who left no stone unturned to perfect every single scene.”

The actress also thanked the fans watching the film.

She wrote, “Thanks to everyone for watching & enjoying the film even today.”

Sooraj Barjatya directorial Hum Aapke Hain Koun hit the screens in August 1994 and it became the highest earning movie of that year. It collected over two billion at the box office that time.

The film had also received National Film Award.