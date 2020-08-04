Pakistan Army pays tribute to police martyrs

The Martyrs Day of the police across Pakistan is observed on August 4 every year to pay homage to the fallen heroes of the force. — AFP/Files

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday paid tribute to the police personnel on Police Martyrs Day, which is being observed today across the country.

"On Police Martyrs Day, tribute to martyrs of Pakistan Police," the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a tweet.

"In the line of duty, they have been the 1st responders to every cry for help and answered every call with purpose and pride," it added.



The Martyrs Day of the police across Pakistan is observed on August 4 every year to pay homage to the fallen heroes of the force.

The day is the death anniversary of Safwat Ghayur, a senior officer who was targeted by a suicide bomber in Peshawar Saddar on August 4, 2010.

