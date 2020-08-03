PML-Q president calls emergency party meeting to discuss political matters

Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. — The News/Files

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday called an emergency meeting of the party's lawmakers in the National Assembly to mull over matters related to Punjab and the federal government.



The meeting will be chaired by Shujaat at his residence located at Zahoor Elahi Road.

According to sources, after reviewing the political scenario, decisions regarding the future political strategy of the party will be taken during the meeting.



The meeting comes a few days after the PML-Q chief advised PM Imran to solve the government's issues with media through consultations.

The veteran politician had expressed the hope that the media's issues, especially Jang Geo Media Group's CEO Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman's arrest and the PEMRA ban on Channel 24, will be resolved soon.

"One should forget everything else and try to solve the country's problems," he had said.