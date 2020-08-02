Princess Diana on Prince William becoming the next king instead of Prince Charles

Some royal fans are convinced that it will be Prince William who will take the throne after Queen Elizabeth II despite his father, Prince Charles, being the next in line.

In the midst of this discourse, an old interview of Princess Diana has also been making rounds where the late royal family member gave her opinion on whether or not the crown should be skipping a generation.

"Do you think it would make more sense in the light of the marital difficulties that you and the Prince of Wales have had if the position of monarch passed directly to your son Prince William?” she was asked during the 1995-interview with BBC1’s Panorama by Martin Bashir.

The Princess of Wales responded by saying: "Well, then you have to see that William's very young at the moment, so do you want a burden like that to be put on his shoulders at such an age? So I can't answer that question."

Pushing the topic further, Bashir asked: “Would it be your wish that when Prince William comes of age that he were to succeed the queen rather than the current Prince of Wales?"

"My wish is that my husband finds peace of mind, and from that follows others things, yes,” said Diana.