Bihar police team in Mumbai unable to locate Rhea Chakraborty

India’s Bihar police investigating into ‘abetment to suicide’ case against Rhea Chakraborty, the rumoured girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has said that the officials were unable to locate the actress.



According to Indian media, a four-member team of Bihar police arrived in Mumbai to probe into the case registered against Rhea by Sushant’s father KK Singh.

Bihar Police Director General told media that the investigation was in its initial stages and was in the court, adding that the police team was unable to locate Rhea in Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others with Bihar police for ‘abetment to suicide’ and cheating the MS Dhoni actor financially.

Rhea Chakraborty has gone missing from her Mumbai residence allegedly, media reported earlier.

According to Indian media reports, the actress went missing after Sushant's father filed an FIR with the Patna police.

There were also reports that Rhea has hired advocate Satish Manshinde, one of the most expensive lawyers of India after the Chhichhore actor’s father lodged an FIR against her.

Satish has been the lawyer of Bollywood bigwigs including Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.