Kate Middleton, Prince William take kids out on a lovely staycation off the southwest coast

Prince William and Kate Middleton have headed out on a lovely vacation out to the Isles of Scilly with their children. The couple has decided to stay at the Duke’s favorite childhood vacation spot, at an archipelago off the coast of southwest England in Cornwall.

The Mirror claims that an inside source close to the couple believe, "They decided on a quick getaway before the children return to school. They were keen to support our travel industry."

As soon as the royal couple reached their location, many locals began spotting them out and about on their bikes, all that in excellent spirits.

A bystander spoke to the Mirror and confirmed the news,they claimed, "William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather." They added, "I did do a double take. They were really friendly and said hello."

One of the many ways, this trip is gearing up to be a nostalgic experience is because Prince William has shared this staycation spot with his mother Princess Diana on many occasions.