Channing Tatum to produce film based on Lady Macbeth

Channing Tatum is due to produce a musical film based on the character of Lady Macbeth.

According to reports, the actor has teamed up with Scooter Braun for a young adult musical based film on the character of Lady Macbeth.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the film will be based on William Shakespeare's character but it currently remains untitled.

The film will be directed by John McPhill, who previously directed the zombie comedy musical Anna and the Apocalypse.

A report said that Amazon Studios have acquired the rights to the project that is aimed at a teenage audience but plot details have been kept under wraps.

Channing Tatum will produce the film with partners Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets under the banner of Free Association.