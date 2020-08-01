close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 1, 2020

Channing Tatum to produce film based on Lady Macbeth

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 01, 2020

Channing Tatum is due to produce a musical film based on the character of Lady Macbeth.

According to reports, the actor has teamed up with Scooter Braun for a young adult musical based film on the character of Lady Macbeth.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the film will be based on William Shakespeare's character but it currently remains untitled.

The film will be directed by John McPhill, who previously directed the zombie comedy musical Anna and the Apocalypse.

A report said that Amazon Studios have acquired the rights to the project that is aimed at a teenage audience but plot details have been kept under wraps.

Channing Tatum will produce the film with partners Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets under the banner of Free Association.

Latest News

More From Entertainment