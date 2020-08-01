Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West to quit presidential race and ‘focus on mental health instead'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s emotional reunion in Wyoming has given birth to possible reconciliation rumors and according to a recent report, it appears Kim wants Kanye to focus on his mental health rather than his chance at a presidential race before they can publically get back together.

A source spoke to People magazine and claimed that "Kim urged Kanye to not move forward with running for president, but he won't listen.”

Although the beauty mogul was all for her husband’s chance at a position in the White House, she has since retracted her support and only wishes for him to become healthy.

Another source close to the couple also stated, "She is very emotional about everything and also exhausted. She feels very hurt by Kanye. She has tried to reach him multiple times, and he just ignores her."

For the unversed, during Kanye’s manic episode he called out the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan and even accused Kim of cheating on him. However, he recently accepted Kim’s attempts to reconnect and met with an emotional and public reunion within their car.

For now, Kim’s only priority is to shield her children. An insider told People, “She is shielding the kids. All of her family is. They’ve circled around the kids and are insulating them from all of this. And everyone else has decided to create an atmosphere of normalcy around them.”