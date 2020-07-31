Megan Thee Stallion candidly claims ‘I didn't deserve to get shot’ in heartfelt post

Megan Thee Stallion set the record straight in a recent Instagram live and slammed all those who were making fun of her experience getting shot at.

After going under the knife to have the bullets removed, Megan was in tears because "It was super scary.”

Megan was quoted saying, It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny. "It’s nothing to joke about. It was nothing for y’all to start going and making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on anybody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn't do shit."

This is not the first time Megan spoke out about her shooting, she had previously uploaded a tweet that read, "Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own.

“It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized."



