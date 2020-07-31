Ertugrul's 'Aslıhan Hatun' sends Eid greetings to fans

Turkish actors from popular TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" on Friday sent Eid greetings to their fans across the world

Gulsim Ali, who plays the role of Aslihan Hatun in the drama series , shared a selfie as she wished her fans on Eid.

Taking to Instagram she posted a selfie in which she is seen wearing a headscarf.



The picture was accompanied by a Turkish language caption.

"Dirilis:Ertugrul" is being aired by Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Apart from Gulsim, lead actor Engin Altan and Celal Al, who plays Abdur Rehman Alp, shared messages for fans on occasion of Eid.