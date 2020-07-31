close
Fri Jul 31, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 31, 2020

Ertugrul's 'Aslıhan Hatun' sends Eid greetings to fans

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 31, 2020

Turkish actors from popular TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" on Friday sent   Eid greetings to their fans across the world  

 Gulsim Ali, who plays the role of Aslihan Hatun in the drama series , shared a selfie as she wished  her fans on  Eid.

Taking to Instagram she posted a selfie in which she is seen wearing a headscarf.

The picture was accompanied by a Turkish language caption.

"Dirilis:Ertugrul" is being aired by Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Apart from Gulsim, lead actor Engin Altan and Celal Al, who plays Abdur Rehman Alp, shared messages for fans on occasion of  Eid.

