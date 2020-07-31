Jessica Simpson reveals she confronted and forgave her abuser

Pop star Jessica Simpson has admitted that she confronted and forgave woman who abused her as a child.

Earlier this year, the 40-year-old publicly revealed for the first time that she was abused by a family friend’s daughter between the ages of 6 and 12 before eventually telling her parents.

Simpson, in an interview, revealed that she confronted her abuser "about eight years ago" and talked to her honestly about the experience. Jessica added she just up and went to her and said, "I know you know what was going on and I know that you were being abused."

Simpson said the woman was also abused by an older guy who was "always there at the house as well." He never touched the singer but she experienced the same abuse from the woman.



"He would abuse her and then she would come to me and do the stuff to me — and so in so many ways I felt bad for her and I was allowing the abuse to happen," she told Schwarzenegger during her "Gift of Forgiveness" podcast interview.

She added, "I told her in the moment, ‘I know that you have a lot to deal with,’ and I told her that she should probably talk to someone and find a way to understand those moments and to forgive those moments and to heal from those moments."



In "Open Book," Simpson revealed that the abuse started with tickles on her back until it progressed to something "extremely uncomfortable."



The "Dukes of Hazzard" star revealed that she forgave her abuser and even encouraged her to seek healing. She also made it clear that she never wants to be near her or see her ever again.