Thu Jul 30, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 30, 2020

Komal Aziz Khan showers praises on 'favourite co-actor' Yumna Zaidi

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 30, 2020

Komal Aziz Khan on Thursday said  Yumna Zaidi is her favorite co-actor  as she sent birthday greetings to the latter.

Taking to Instagram, Komal shared a picture with Yumna and wrote an endearing  caption.

"Happy birthday @yumnazaidiofficial . My favorite co actor to work with. The world might know you as a fine actor but I have had the privilege to know what a wonderful, kind, funny, generous and down to earth human being you are," she wrote.

The actress further wrote, "May you always continue to shine like a star you were always meant to be. May you always prop other people up and wish the best for them like you always do. You are one of a kind."


