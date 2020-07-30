Komal Aziz Khan showers praises on 'favourite co-actor' Yumna Zaidi

Komal Aziz Khan on Thursday said Yumna Zaidi is her favorite co-actor as she sent birthday greetings to the latter.

Taking to Instagram, Komal shared a picture with Yumna and wrote an endearing caption.

"Happy birthday @yumnazaidiofficial . My favorite co actor to work with. The world might know you as a fine actor but I have had the privilege to know what a wonderful, kind, funny, generous and down to earth human being you are," she wrote.

The actress further wrote, "May you always continue to shine like a star you were always meant to be. May you always prop other people up and wish the best for them like you always do. You are one of a kind."



