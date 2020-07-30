Komal Aziz Khan showers praises on 'favourite co-actor' Yumna Zaidi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Komal Aziz Khan on Thursday said Yumna Zaidi is her favorite co-actor as she sent birthday greetings to the latter.
Taking to Instagram, Komal shared a picture with Yumna and wrote an endearing caption.
"Happy birthday @yumnazaidiofficial . My favorite co actor to work with. The world might know you as a fine actor but I have had the privilege to know what a wonderful, kind, funny, generous and down to earth human being you are," she wrote.
The actress further wrote, "May you always continue to shine like a star you were always meant to be. May you always prop other people up and wish the best for them like you always do. You are one of a kind."
