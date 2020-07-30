David Schwimmer confirms 'Friends' special reunion episode still in the works

Special reunion episode of popular sitcom "Friends" is still in the works, confirmed David Schwimmer, who played Ross in the iconic TV show.

The special episode was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

David recently sat for an interview with NBC where he also spoke about his new role in Peacock’s new sitcom.

Speaking about his role in sitcom Intelligence, he said: “I love the idea of a traditional kind of workplace ensemble comedy set in the high stakes world of national security and cyberterrorism.”

Talking about Friends reunion, the actor said the much-awaited reunion special is still in the works amidst the global pandemic, and informed about the latest status of the production.

“We have a lot of the creative aspects of the show kind of worked out. It’s unscripted, but there are going to be some surprise funny bits. The real question is, ‘When?’ We’re still trying to figure that out because we want to do it when it’s safe to do so for everyone,” he explained.