close
Thu Jul 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 30, 2020

David Schwimmer confirms 'Friends' special reunion episode still in the works

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 30, 2020

Special reunion episode of popular sitcom "Friends" is still in the works, confirmed David Schwimmer, who played Ross in the  iconic TV show.

The special episode was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

David recently sat for an interview with NBC where he also spoke about his new role in Peacock’s new sitcom.

Speaking about his role in sitcom Intelligence, he said: “I love the idea of a traditional kind of workplace ensemble comedy set in the high stakes world of national security and cyberterrorism.”

Talking about Friends reunion, the actor said the much-awaited reunion special is still in the works amidst the global pandemic, and informed about the latest status of the production.

“We have a lot of the creative aspects of the show kind of worked out. It’s unscripted, but there are going to be some surprise funny bits. The real question is, ‘When?’ We’re still trying to figure that out because we want to do it when it’s safe to do so for everyone,” he explained.

Latest News

More From Entertainment