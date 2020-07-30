close
Thu Jul 30, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 30, 2020

'Black Is King' to feature Jay-Z, Beyonce's daughter

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 30, 2020

Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy Carter will also appear in the singer's movie "Black Is King".

The eight-year-old appeared in the latest trailer for the movie, which will be premiering on Disney+ on Friday, July 31.

The movie is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift.

The film “reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.” Special guests in the movie include models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z, among others.

Speaking about the film, Naomi Campbell told Andy Cohen, “She’s a very, very lovely girl,” Naomi said about meeting Blue Ivy Carter. “She’s really smart and mature. Very intelligent.”

