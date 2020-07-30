Govt postpones joint sitting of Parliament, summons NA session instead

President Arif Alvi has summoned the National Assembly to meet today (Thursday) at 3pm, where it is expected that lawmakers will vote over the recently-approved bills, having new amendments from the Senate, in order to complete the legislation process.



Earlier today, the Senate passed the Anti-Terrorism Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which is required to fulfil certain requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to get the country off the grey list. The Upper House of the Parliament also approved the United Nations Security Council Amendment Bill 2020.

Exercising Article 54 (1) of the Constitution, President Arif Alvi has summoned today’s session of the National Assembly, according to a notification issued by the President House.

The government has also issued an eight-point agenda ahead of the NA session, which included two calling attention notices and three reports from the standing committees.

The recently approved bills will be mulled over in the Lower House of the Parliament once again after they were amended in the Senate today.

Meanwhile, the government has postponed the joint session of the parliament until next month. Sources said that the change in decision came due to the possible resistance from the opposition parties in the session, where its lawmakers constitute a majority.

According to sources, a few of the pending bills need to be approved from either Houses of the Parliament, due to which the joint session will be summoned after Eid-ul-Adha, likely on August 6.

Sources said that the opposition parties had asked its lawmakers to stay in the federal capital for the session, invoking apprehension in the government which led to the change in the schedule.

A session of the PTI lawmakers and its coalition partners under Prime Minister Imran Khan is also underway.