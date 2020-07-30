Police register another sexual abuse case against arrested Khairpur teacher

Khairpur police have registered another case against a teacher accused of sexually abusing under-age students, reported Geo News on Thursday.



Senior Superintendent of Police Khairpur Saud Magsi confirmed that another case was registered against the accused, Sarang Shar. He informed that terrorism clauses have also been added in the case, adding that the accused has already two cases of sexual abuse registered against him.

Shar is currently in the custody of the police on a 12-day physical remand.

Earlier this month, the Khairpur Police said it had arrested an alleged rapist who happens to be a retired teacher and is accused of subjecting his students to molestation.

Assistant Superintendent of Police City Saad Arshad arrested the accused from Ranipur during a raid following registration of a First Information Report against him at Police Station Thari Mirwah on the complaints of the parents of the students.

The teacher who offered tuitions to children at home is accused of subjecting them to molestation and rape besides recording their videos.

SSP Magsi had said at the time that medical examination of the victims had been conducted and their results were awaited. He said a team comprising ASP City, DSP CIA and DSP Thari Mirwah were conducting detailed investigations into the whole affair.

SSP Magsi had vowed that he will ensure a "proper investigation with 100% conviction" and make an example out of him for other "hidden psychopaths present" in the society.