Tesla chief Elon Musk wants Kanye West to postpone presidential bid till 2024

Rapper Kanye West has been asked by his friend Elon Musk to postpone his presidential bid till 2024.

Tesla chief Musk, who announced to support Kanye following the latter's announcement on Twitter, recently sat for an interview with the New York Times.

He was of the view that the singer could be "accused of splitting the Black vote with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden".

“I’ve done my best to convince him that 2024 would be better than 2020,” he was quoted as saying.

Talking about how close he and Kanye are, the Tesla magnate said he and the singer text "fairly often".

Following his announcement to run for president, Kanye has been in the news for his feud with wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper revealed that he had been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian.

Kanye later apologized to the reality TV star in a tweet which he posted after a meeting with singer Justin Bieber.

According to reports, Bieber asked him to stop avoiding Kim Kardashian.