Madonna criticised for sharing fake news about COVID-19 vaccine

Madonna had to delete her Instagram post after she shared a fake news about COVID-19 vaccine.

The singer is being criticized online after sharing that a vaccine for coronavirus has been found.

She claimed that the vaccine was being hidden to "let the rich get richer".

The fake news shared by the singer prompted quick reaction from Instagram, which censured Madonna and blurred out the post with a caption saying: False Information".

The social media website directed users to a page debunking the claims in the video, noting there is no coronavirus vaccine.

Madonna later deleted the video from her Instagram.

The singer was earlier criticized for praising the novel coronavirus. In a video shared on Instagram, she had called the pandemic a great equalizer.