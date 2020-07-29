Kanye West texted Kim Kardashian after Justin Bieber convinced him

Justin Bieber urged Kanye West to stop avoiding his wife Kim Kardashian after the rapper refused to see the reality TV star.

West recently shared a picture with Bieber who visited him in Wyoming amid reports that the rapper refused to see his wife Kim Kardashian.

A latest report in "People" said that Bieber advised Kanye to stop avoiding Kim Kardashian.

Citing an insider, the publication reported that Justin Bieber who is a longtime friend of Kanye and his wife Kim, wants to be supportive.

"Justin knows that Kanye has been making new music and appreciates how much pressure it is to produce new music," the source told People.

"He told Kanye that he needed to talk to Kim. And Kanye finally texted Kim and they talked on the phone," the source further said.

Meanwhile, Kanye took to Twitter and apologized to his wife for publicly speaking about family matter.