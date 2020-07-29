close
Wed Jul 29, 2020
Web Desk
July 29, 2020

Billie Eilish to release new song 'My Future' on Thursday

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 29, 2020

Billie Eilish is all set to release a new single. The singer on Tuesday took the internet by storm when she announced that she is going to release a new song.

According to the teen sensation, the song titled "My Future" will be out on Thursday at 4: 00 pm.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared an animated image with a caption that read, "my future" OUT THURSDAY 4PM PT".

More than 5.8 million people had liked her Instagram post by Wednesday morning while thousands others left comments. 

