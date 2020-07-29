Billie Eilish to release new song 'My Future' on Thursday

Billie Eilish is all set to release a new single. The singer on Tuesday took the internet by storm when she announced that she is going to release a new song.

According to the teen sensation, the song titled "My Future" will be out on Thursday at 4: 00 pm.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared an animated image with a caption that read, "my future" OUT THURSDAY 4PM PT".

More than 5.8 million people had liked her Instagram post by Wednesday morning while thousands others left comments.