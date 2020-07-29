Kangana Ranaut's team attacks Deepika Padukone for 'cashing in' on her depression

Bollywood’s fierce and outspoken actor Kangana Ranaut is now pointing her guns at Deepika Padukone and indirectly accusing her of ‘cashing in’ her depression.

The Queen star’s team turned to Twitter responding to a tweet that claimed Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has scrapped depression as the list of possible causes that drove his son into taking his own life.

“We saw an organised PR machinery attacking Sushant's mental health, they called it a suicide from day one,” read the tweet by Republic.

Responding to that, Kangana’s team took a dig at Deepika and said: “Mumbai Police is exposed big time, Sushant’s family said they don’t trust them, also Bollywood’s “repeat after me”gang, depression ka dhanda chalane wale should be remanded.”

While she did not directly take the Padmaavat actor’s name, she did tag her in the tweet.

Kangana Ranaut has been on the forefront in demanding justice for Sushant ever since the late actor was found hanging from his ceiling at his Mumbai residence last month.