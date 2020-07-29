Rhea Chakraborty discusses interim bail after getting FIR registered against her

After getting an FIR filed against her by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, Rhea Chakraborty will now apply for an interim bail.

According to reports, Rhea discussed the entire matter with her advocate Satish Manshinde and also met with her lawyer Anandini Fernandez after her rumoured late boyfriend’s father KK Singh filed a first information report (FIR) against her, accusing her of abetment in suicide.

Rhea’s lawyer was also papped exiting the Chakraborty residence late last night after discussing the issue.

According to the FIR, Rhea left Sushant taking his cash, jewelry, laptop, credit card and other important documents with her on June 8, upon finding out that his bank balance had been declining.

Reports revealed that Rhea, her brother Showik, her parents as well as Sushant’s manager Shruti Modi have all been booked under multiple Indian Penal Codes including abetment to suicide (306), theft, (380) wrongful confinement (342), criminal breach of trust (406), cheating (420), criminal conspiracy (120) and criminal intimidation (506).