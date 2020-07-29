Rhea Chakraborty stole Sushant Singh's laptops, credit cards, threatened to frame him

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, the former girlfriend of late star Sushant Singh Rajput has landed in hot water after a first information report was filed against her.

In new details that have emerged, a four-member team of Patna Police headed to Mumbai for Rhea’s interrogation in the deceased actor’s case when Sushant’s father KK Singh, registered an FIR against her under numerous sections of the Indian penal code.

According to Sanjay Kumar Singh, Inspector General, central range, “KK Singh lodged the case with Rajiv Nagar police station against Rhea Chakraborty, and her family including Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty and others under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC. Sushant’s father has made a serious charge against Rhea and her family.”

“He has alleged that she had kept Sushant away from his family and completely in her possession. She was also handling his bank account. It was also reported that crores of rupees were withdrawn from his bank account.”

“The four-member police team reached Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon and are looking into the case from all angles,” said the IG.

An official revealed that Nishat Singh, SHO of Rajiv Nagar police station was made the investigation officer in Sushant’s death case.

“KK Singh has been troubled ever since his son’s suicide. He met a senior police officer of Patna and narrated his woes to him. He did not trust the Mumbai Police in this regard,” the official said.

According to the FIR, Rhea left Sushant taking his cash, jewelry, laptop, credit card and other important documents with her on June 8, upon finding out that his bank balance had been declining.

“Sushant called his sister and told her that Rhea had threatened him to show doctor receipts to the media and would prove him mad. Thereafter, no person would give him work. On June 8 night, Sushant’s secretary Disha committed suicide. Rhea had appointed her as Sushant’s secretary. Later, Rhea blocked Sushant’s number on her cell. Sushant was afraid that Rhea could have made him responsible for his manager’s suicide as she had threatened to frame him in the secretary’s suicide case,” the FIR states further.