Esra Bilgic posts a cryptic tweets, says ‘I’ve found my no. 1 in Pakistan’

Turkish star Esra Bilgic, who portrays the lead role of Halime Sultan in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, has posted a cryptic tweet related to Pakistan and has left her Pakistani fans wondering.



Esra turned to Twitter and post a cryptic tweet with a dancing girl emoticon, saying “I’ve found my no. 1 in Pakistan.”

The latest tweet of Esra has left her Pakistani fans wondering and they are getting curious to find details regarding her ‘No. 1 in Pakistan’ tweet.

Esra has gained massive popularity in Pakistan following her outstanding performance in drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul after it started airing in the country.

Fans are also eagerly waiting for Esra’s visit to Pakistan.

Earlier, this month, the actress had also hinted at becoming brand ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League.

“I will be sharing some good news with you soon,” she had tweeted tagging Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi and the team @PeshawarZalmi.



