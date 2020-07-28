Meghan Markle's father Thomas blasts her and Harry for 'whining' amid pandemic

Amidst the escalating chaos that was unleashed in the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the latter’s estranged father Thomas Markle has stepped forth blasting his daughter.

During an interview with The Sun, Thomas gave his two cents about the upcoming tell-all book titled Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

Thomas, whose ties with his daughter have been sour for quite some time, said that the book’s release is gravely ‘ill-timed’ as this is currently the "worst time in the world for them to be whining."



"I love my daughter but I really don't appreciate what she's become right now. This is the worst time in the world for them to be whining and complaining about anything — because people everywhere are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

Excerpts released from the book claimed that the Sussex pair had quashed claims of Meghan ‘rejecting’ the suggestion of helping protect her father from the media coverage.

"The fact the royals advised them to get me help and they refused to do it is incredible news,” Thomas said responding to that revelation.

On the other hand, according to Us Weekly, Thomas has been trying to reach out to his daughter ever since she moved to LA but his letters remain unopened.