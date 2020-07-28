Mehwish Hayat wishes Pakistan’s ‘biggest superstar’ Humayun Saeed as he turns 49

Calling Humayun Saeed Pakistan’s ‘biggest superstar’, Mehwish Hayat has sent sweet birthday wishes to her co-star on his 49th birthday.



The Load Wedding actress took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of her with Humayun and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the country's biggest superstar & a dear friend.”

“Your decision ke ”London Nahi Jaunga" was so convincing that none of us have been able to go! Lol.,” she said referring to their upcoming film London Nahi Jaunga.

Mehwish Hayat expressed hope saying, “‪Looking forward to finishing the movie very soon InshaAllah . Have a good one! Jeetay rahiye - khush rahiye! @saeedhumayun.”



Humayun Saeed celebrated his 49th birthday on Monday and received love from fans and fellow showbiz stars.

On the work front, Humayun Saeed will next be seen alongside Mehwish Hayat in the film London Nahi Jaunga.