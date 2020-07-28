Five CTD officials martyred in Chilas raid

At least five cops, including one sub-inspector, of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Gilgit Baltistan Police were martyred in a raid carried out at a house in Chilas, said officials on Tuesday.

According to police, the law enforcement personnel were killed in an exchange of fire while arresting a suspect from the raid on the house in the Ronai Muhalla of Chilas. They added that the retaliatory fire by the police also killed two people. They did not specify if they were with the accused or not.

SP Diamer Sher Khan told Geo News that police were speaking to witnesses at the crime scene and the CTD officials. He also added that the CTD were authorised to carry out raids all over Gilgit Baltistan.

Interim CM condemns incident

GB’s Caretaker Chief Minister said that the terrorists were involved in an arms and ammunition business.

“I salute the police for their courage. The government extends heartfelt condolences with families of the martyrs,” said Caretaker CM Mir Afzal Khan.