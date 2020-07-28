Bhumi Pednekar raises voice against climate change: 'There is no planet B'

Bhumi Pednekar shed light about a passion close to her heart; which corresponds to preserving nature and protecting the earth against climate change.

In a conversation with Times of India, on the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day today, Bhumi, who is also a climate activist, articulated her thoughts on the matter.



"We assume that our planet is a zero-sum resource, just like we feel that our mothers would tolerate many things for us, because that’s the most unconditional relationship ever formed. Well, to a great extent that’s true, but self-respect and self-love are the most important attributes for anyone’s existence. Be it Mother Earth or our biological mothers."



"What happens when all the water dries up? When all the trees are cut down to make paper and buildings? What happens when we can’t cultivate food anymore cause the soil is poisonous and the weather abnormally hot or cold, making the place uninhabitable? What happens when the air is so polluted that we can’t breathe? These questions would loom in my head for hours. Not much has changed, I still have the same questions.

"I had Climate Anxiety then and I have it now. But, back then, I didn’t have any answers. I was just a young kid going wild with her imagination about the future, which seemed far. But today, that imagination has become a reality. And that distant future, our present," she added.

"All these thoughts and questions led me to start Climate Warrior. I realised that this conversation needs more attention, awareness and real reform. We have no right to strip the future generations of a fair chance of survival. So, what can you do to begin your journey — change starts within.



The Sonchiriya actress concluded, "So, to sum up my tryst with nature, all I can say is, be kind, compassionate and thoughtful. There is no planet B. This is our only chance at survival and we can only do it together.

Make that switch. Question things around you, be aware. Being eco-conscious doesn’t mean we have to give up on life, development and technology. In fact, science is going to be the biggest tool in our fight. We just have to make sustainable choices. Remember that human beings aren’t invincible and no one’s a match in front of nature’s wrath."