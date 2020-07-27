close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
July 27, 2020

Robert Pattinson's 'Tenet' to release on August 26

Mon, Jul 27, 2020

Hollywood film  "Tenet", which  features Robert Pattinson in one of the lead roles, will debut in cinemas in over 70 countries starting Aug. 26, AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros. movie studio said on Monday

The film  directed by Christopher Nola was delayed several times by the coronavirus pandemic.

The film will open in select US cities over Labor Day weekend, Warner Bros. said in a statement. Labor Day is Sept. 7.

The movie also stars veteran Indian actress Dimple Kapadia.

