Robert Pattinson's 'Tenet' to release on August 26

Hollywood film "Tenet", which features Robert Pattinson in one of the lead roles, will debut in cinemas in over 70 countries starting Aug. 26, AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros. movie studio said on Monday

The film directed by Christopher Nola was delayed several times by the coronavirus pandemic.

The film will open in select US cities over Labor Day weekend, Warner Bros. said in a statement. Labor Day is Sept. 7.

The movie also stars veteran Indian actress Dimple Kapadia.

