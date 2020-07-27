Third spell of rain wreaks havoc in Karachi

The third spell of rain Monday wreaked havoc in Karachi as most areas in the city’s northern areas remained inundated with rainwater, causing citizens to suffer due to urban flooding, prolonged power outages, and traffic jams.

Heavy downpour in Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Ayesha Manzil, Baldia, Power House Chowrangi, Orangi Town and Haideri caused roads and streets to become inundated.

Moreover, three to four feet of water accumulated in certain residential areas of the city, hampering the flow of traffic and leading to traffic jams.

Despite an earlier prediction of the third spell of monsoon by the Metrological Department, the administration failed to make the arrangements to tackle the long-sought issue of urban flooding in the port city.

As soon as it started raining, many roads in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar were inundated. Traffic jams ensued and as cars got stranded on both sides of the Safari Park.

In this regard, the Central District Chairman Rehan Hashmi said that the urban flooding situation in the city would continue to remain the same until the rain stops. However, he said that the DMC central district has done what was possible to prevent the city from flooding situation.

"The situation calls for improving infrastructure in urban areas," he added.

Eight people dead in rain-related incidents since Sunday

Since yesterday, at least eight people have died in rain-related accidents and more than 550 K-Electric (KE) feeders had tripped as the third spell of rain lashed the city.

According to police, most deaths occurred due to electrocution in separate incidents across Karachi. Among the victims was a 10-year-old child, a resident of Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase 2, a 22-year-old living from Landhi's Qazzafi Town, and another person from Garden area's Fawwara Chowk neighbourhood, rescue officials said.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had last week forecast the third spell of monsoon in Karachi with heavy rain and thunderstorm in the port city between July 26 and July 27.