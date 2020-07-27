Amitabh Bachchan sheds light on the mental pressures that come with COVID-19

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is continuing his quarantining period through a myriad of reflections about life in the Covid-19 isolation ward.

Posting a photo of himself, the actor pondered upon the successes in life which bring about create rivalries.

“In order to make enemies it is not essential to fight .. just be a little successful, you’ll get them at a pittance ..,” he wrote.

In another tweet posted earlier in the day, the veteran star had posted yet another deep and philosophical observation, saying: “Being challenged in life is inevitable, being defeated is optional.”

Bachchan who has been hospitalized along with his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya, with the coronavirus, spoke about the mental repercussions of the infectious disease.

“There is one note of matter that seems trivial but it is a factor .. the mental conditions and the effects of the disease... clinically, medically all that is known to be effective, yet very little is known that remains hidden unseen and not visible... matters of the mind often are not...The mental state sparks from the stark reality that the COVID-19 patient, put in hospitalised isolation, never gets to see another human...for weeks,” he said.