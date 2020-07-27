Rawalpindi police arrest man accused of killing 9 of a family

Rawalpindi Police announced on Monday that they had arrested the main accused and his co-conspirators in the murder of nine people, mainly women and children.

According to the police, Danish, the main accused, said that he committed the murders to take 'revenge' for his mother’s murder. The police also said it arrested six people accused of being involved in the crime and is in search of suspects Rab Nawaz and others.

Last week, The Express Tribune had reported that at least nine people were killed, including four women and as many children, when they were shot by a group trying to exact revenge on its rivals in the suburbs of Rawalpindi on Friday night.

The police had told the publication that the two groups had developed enmity after a member of one of the groups was murdered.

They added that the other group had barged into the house of the other group to exact revenge.

Rawalpindi's City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Younis, had told the publication, that they had dispatched their elite commandos to the crime scene when they received reports of the incident. He added that the police had found that the entire village was under siege, however, the gangs had dispersed as soon as the police arrived.

The CPO had also shared that a search operation was launched to arrest the suspects.