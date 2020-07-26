close
Sun Jul 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 26, 2020

Kim Kardashian forgives Kanye West after his public apology?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 26, 2020

Although  Kim Kardashian has chosen not to comment on Kanye West's latest tweet, the reality TV star has dropped a hint that she's aware of her husband's public apology.

Kanye West on Sunday tendered a public apology to his wife Kim Kardashian for going public with something "that was a private matter".

"I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me." The rapper wrote on Twitter.

Flávia, a fan of Kim Kardashian, tweeted to Kanye: "I love you both so much."

While Kim has not responded to Kanye's tweet herself, she liked the fan's comment, suggesting that she had seen Kanye's statement.

