Kim Kardashian forgives Kanye West after his public apology?

Although Kim Kardashian has chosen not to comment on Kanye West's latest tweet, the reality TV star has dropped a hint that she's aware of her husband's public apology.
Kanye West on Sunday tendered a public apology to his wife Kim Kardashian for going public with something "that was a private matter".
"I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me." The rapper wrote on Twitter.
Flávia, a fan of Kim Kardashian, tweeted to Kanye: "I love you both so much."
While Kim has not responded to Kanye's tweet herself, she liked the fan's comment, suggesting that she had seen Kanye's statement.